New free coronavirus testing sites open in South Bay

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Three new coronavirus testing sites will open in the South Bay this week.
Two sites are open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in San Jose at Independence High School and at the Santa Clara Service Center Auditorium.
There is also a new site in Gilroy at the South County Annex. That site will be open the same days from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., with extended hours on Saturday, July 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All walk-up testing sites are free.
