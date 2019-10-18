New gate numbering system now in effect at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Heads up for travelers at San Francisco International Airport!

SFO announced it is implementing a new and improved gate numbering system from this point forward.

While the nationwide gate numbering system for terminals and boarding areas ranges from 1 to 102, the new system at SFO will be a bit different.

Now at SFO, specific boarding areas within each terminal will use an alpha-numeric format with a letter corresponding to the boarding area, as well as a sequential number relative to its location from the checkpoint and end of course.

Here’s how it’ll work at SFO:

International Terminal will have Boarding Areas A, gates A1 – A15, and Boarding Area G, gates G1 – G14

Harvey Milk Terminal 1 will have Boarding Area B, gates B1- B27, and Boarding Area C, gates C1 – C11

Terminal 2 will have Boarding Area D, gates D1 – D18, and

Terminal 3 will have Boarding Area E, gates E1 – E13, and Boarding Area F, gates F1 – F22

SFO released a table to translate old gate numbers to their new numbers:

