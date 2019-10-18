SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Heads up for travelers at San Francisco International Airport!
SFO announced it is implementing a new and improved gate numbering system from this point forward.
While the nationwide gate numbering system for terminals and boarding areas ranges from 1 to 102, the new system at SFO will be a bit different.
Now at SFO, specific boarding areas within each terminal will use an alpha-numeric format with a letter corresponding to the boarding area, as well as a sequential number relative to its location from the checkpoint and end of course.
Here’s how it’ll work at SFO:
- International Terminal will have Boarding Areas A, gates A1 – A15, and Boarding Area G, gates G1 – G14
- Harvey Milk Terminal 1 will have Boarding Area B, gates B1- B27, and Boarding Area C, gates C1 – C11
- Terminal 2 will have Boarding Area D, gates D1 – D18, and
- Terminal 3 will have Boarding Area E, gates E1 – E13, and Boarding Area F, gates F1 – F22
SFO released a table to translate old gate numbers to their new numbers:
>> Click here for more information on SFO’s website.
Latest News Headlines:
- More parents getting vaccine exemptions for kindergartner-age kids: CDC
- San Marin homecoming game rescheduled over stadium lights
- Racist, anti-Semitic flyers posted around religious, community centers in Modesto
- New gate numbering system now in effect at SFO
- El Chapo’s son released as drug cartel rattles Mexican city with gunfire