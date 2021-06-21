New giant container crane to pull into San Francisco Bay

The Everport marine terminal at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif., in an undated photo. A new towering ship-to-shore crane (STS) will be delivered to the Everport marine terminal in June 2021 after shipping crews do prep work to insure the disassembled crane will fit under the Golden Gate and Bay bridges. (Photo courtesy Port of Oakland)

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – The skyline around the Port of Oakland is going to get a little more crowded this week.

EverPort Terminal Services is bringing in a new towering, ship-to-short crane to its Everport marine terminal, via ship from Shanghai-based ZPMC.

The new cargo crane has a lift height of 170 feet above the dock.

Of course, the crane will first have to fit under the Golden Gate and Bay bridges. To make that happen, the ZPMC ship will anchor about 30 miles from the bay off Point Reyes for a few days, while workers make necessary adjustments.

Once the crane gets to Oakland, it will take about two months for the crane to be fully assembled, tested and commissioned into service, the Port of Oakland said in a statement.

New container cranes help Oakland stay competitive when it comes to attracting the largest, most advanced ships in North America, keeping port jobs in Oakland, port officials said.