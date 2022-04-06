San Francisco (KRON) – The National Weather Service is trying to raise awareness of where to go during a natural disaster or severe weather.

This has led to a new hashtag, #SafePlaceSelfie, which people can post accompanying pictures of themselves in the place where they’d be safest in a tornado, for example, or a hurricane. “Do you know where your safe place is during a weather emergency? Today is #SafePlaceSelfie day,” the National Centers for Environmental Information, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, stated on Twitter.

