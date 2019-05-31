Live Now
New Haven teachers enter 9th day of strike

Teachers from the New Haven Unified School District in Union City enter day 9 of their strike. 

So far, no deal has been reached between the teachers and the school district, but both sides will return to the bargaining table Friday. 

After yesterday’s talks, teachers have decreased their initial request for a 10% pay increase over two years, to a 7% increase over two years. 

Despite no deal, district officials say they are in a space where they can come to an agreement.

