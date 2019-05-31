New Haven teachers enter 9th day of strike

UNION CITY (KRON) - Teachers from the New Haven Unified School District in Union City enter day 9 of their strike.

So far, no deal has been reached between the teachers and the school district, but both sides will return to the bargaining table Friday.

After yesterday's talks, teachers have decreased their initial request for a 10% pay increase over two years, to a 7% increase over two years.

Despite no deal, district officials say they are in a space where they can come to an agreement.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES