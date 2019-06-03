New Haven teachers make new pay raise demand as strike enters 3rd week

Teachers on strike in the East Bay are now asking for a 6% salary increase over two years after they failed to reach an agreement with the New Haven School District during an 11-hour meeting on Sunday.

The teachers strike began May 20.

At that time, teachers were asking for a 10% raise between this school year and next, with the school district originally offering a one-time 3% payment for this year and a 1% raise applied to the salary schedule.

The district says meeting their requests would cost about $17.7 million over the next three years and would cause them to make millions of dollars in cuts.

A district spokesperson also cites declining enrollment and state funding as for why they can’t afford to pay the teachers this pay increase.

Teachers say they need more pay to keep up with the cost of living, especially since they pay for all healthcare costs out of pocket.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES