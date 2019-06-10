New Haven teachers ratify agreement with district, ending strike

UNION CITY (KRON) — Teachers in the New Haven Unified School District formally ratified a salary agreement with the district Sunday night, ending the 14-day strike that started last month.

In a vote, 60 percent of association members approved the offer the district made on Friday.

Two-hundred teachers voted ‘no’ against the offer, the association said.

The agreement gives teachers a 3 percent pay increase as well as a 1.5 percent pay increase for the second half of the current school year.

As part of the deal, teachers will also get a one-time pay increase of 2.5 percent for the 2018-2019 school year and an additional 1 percent increase, effective July 1, 2019.

Friday marked Day 14 of the strike.

According to the district, both sides spent nearly 200 hours in negotiations.

The teachers’ association said 94-percent of the school district’s teachers were involved in the strike — a total of 585 teachers.

