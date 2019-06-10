New Haven teachers ratify agreement with district, ending strike

UNION CITY (KRON) — Teachers in the New Haven Unified School District formally ratified a salary agreement with the district Sunday night, ending the 14-day strike that started last month.
In a vote, 60 percent of association members approved the offer the district made on Friday.
Two-hundred teachers voted ‘no’ against the offer, the association said.
The vote was:
YES: 302 votes, 60%
NO: 200 votes, 40% pic.twitter.com/31IBluJWCi — New Haven Teachers Association (@WeAreNHTA) June 10, 2019
The agreement gives teachers a 3 percent pay increase as well as a 1.5 percent pay increase for the second half of the current school year.
As part of the deal, teachers will also get a one-time pay increase of 2.5 percent for the 2018-2019 school year and an additional 1 percent increase, effective July 1, 2019.
Friday marked Day 14 of the strike.
According to the district, both sides spent nearly 200 hours in negotiations.
The teachers’ association said 94-percent of the school district’s teachers were involved in the strike — a total of 585 teachers.
