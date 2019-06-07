New Haven teachers reject offer from district as strike enters 14th day

Friday marks day 14 of the teachers strike in the New Haven Unified School District.

The New Haven Teachers Association declined the district’s final offer, countering with their own revised offer.

On Thursday the district sweetened its salary offer, but teachers rejected it and offered up a counter-proposal, which put the two sides $7 million apart.

Teachers are still not backing down.

“They have the money to solve the issue, they are playing hardball and the time for that is over. It’s time to settle and give us a fair contract,” said Logan High School science teacher George Zuber.

“The offer we pushed across the table, we are trying to get our teachers back in the classroom and we think if those offers were taken to the teachers tonight, we could see teachers back in the classroom,” said district spokesman John Mattos.

Teachers have now been out of the classrooms for three weeks.

That leaves students not able to get their final grades, possibly impacting scholarships and college entrances.

Parents are hoping to meet with the school district on Friday about the issue.

There is just one week left in the school year.

The district came out with a statement saying they remain committed to working with the teachers association to end the strike so teachers can return to their classrooms before the end of the school year.

