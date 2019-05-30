New Haven teachers strike continues into 8th day

The New Haven Unified School District and the teachers association spent over 12 hours at the bargaining table until well over 1 a.m. Thursday.

It looks like no deal has been reached, so teachers will head back to the picket lines this morning at every school in the district.

The teachers association had previously sought after a 10% pay increase over the next two academic years, but in negotiations brought their request down to a 3.7% pay raise for the current year and 3.26% for the next school year.

At last check, the district was offering a one-time 3% payment and a 2% rase in the next two years.

The district says meeting their requests would cost about $17.7 million over the next three years and would cause them to make millions of dollars in cuts.

A district spokesperson also cites declining enrollment and state funding as for why they can’t afford to pay the teachers this pay increase.

Teachers say they need more pay to keep up with the cost of living, especially since they pay for all healthcare costs out of pocket.

As they continue to go back and forth, the strike will continue for day 8 this morning.

There will also be a community rally at Charles F. Kennedy Park today in Union City with teachers, students, and parents at 11 a.m.

