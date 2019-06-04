New Haven teachers strike enters 10th day

UNION CITY (KRON) - New Haven school teachers say they can't believe their strike has entered its 10th day affecting Union City and South Hayward.

As both parties headed back to the bargaining table Monday, the teachers continued to gain support from across the state.

Eric Heins, the President of the California Teachers Association, says teachers across the state are behind the strike at New Haven.

"This is part of a larger picture. It's not just about New Haven. What they're fighting for is part of the whole Red Fred movement that started in West Virginia and Oklahoma and Arizona," Heins said.

Oakland teacher's, like Catherine Gibson, know the fight all too well but are shocked the New Haven School District hasn't been able to make a deal.

"It's just been unbelievable about how the district is not honoring the fact-finding that they had done," Gibson said.

The teachers' association is now asking for a 6-percent salary increase over two years.

They went back to the bargaining table Monday with the district offering a one-time three-percent payment and a one-percent raise to the salary schedule.

New Haven Teachers Association President Joe Ku'e Angeles says they're also asking the district to consider back pay for the teachers. He says granting it would show their respect.

"It's happened in other places and was kind of a nice idea to get us back on the mend with each other because it doesn't cost anything more for the district, it's money they already have," Angeles said.

With this being the high school senior's last week of classes, teachers say they are eager to make a deal.

Talks are expected to resume Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

