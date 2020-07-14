New health order derails Sonoma County bar owners plans

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Just when many California bar owners were finally starting to get their businesses back on track, the latest health order derailed their plans.

KRON4’s Ken Wayne sat down with the owners of seven bars in Petaluma, Penngrove and Cotati.

They say the latest shut down caught many off guard after they made costly renovations to try to satisfy COVID guidelines.

Hear what they had to say above.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News