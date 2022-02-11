New Highway 101 express lanes now open

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Drivers are saving time with the new Highway 101 express lane that opened Friday morning.

The lane opens at 5 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m., officials say.

Drivers will be charged depending on where and how long they stay on the express lane.

People report they have been charged around 50 cents to $1.50 depending on location and traffic at that time. If drivers have three or more people in their car, the price is free.

If drivers are with a passenger, then they will be charged half the price.

The state says this is not about profit because the lane doesn’t raise much money.

The idea is to get more people in fewer cars and to get people faster to where they need or want to go, state officials report.

The express lane is about 16 to 18 mph faster than in regular lanes if it’s bumper to bumper traffic, officials say.