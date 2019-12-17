New homeless shelter along Embarcadero opening soon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday will tour the city’s controversial new homeless shelter along the Embarcadero.

The project cost the city $4 million and is close to completion.

It’s located at Beale and Bryant Streets, near the base of the Bay Bridge.

Earlier this year, a woman was attacked by a man as she tried to go into her building which is located right next door to the new homeless shelter.

Neighbors in the area feel the shelter will attract more violence.

The shelter is expected to house 200 beds for the homeless.

When it opens later this month, police say there will be two to four officers dedicated to the area 7 days a week.

