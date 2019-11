VALLEJO (KRON) – The City of Vallejo has secured money to move forward with the construction of a new homeless shelter.

Three nonprofit healthcare systems – Sutter, Kaiser, and NorthBay Healthcare – donated more than $6 million to the project.

The City of Vallejo has identified homelessness as an issue in the city and hopes this homeless shelter will help create a pathway for those people to secure permanent housing.

Latest News Headlines: