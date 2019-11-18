New homeless shelter opens in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) – A new homeless shelter in Hayward will open on Monday.

The shelter will provide transitional housing and services for up to 45 homeless people living in and around Hayward.

The shelter is located in Hayward’s industrial zone, on the corner of Whitesell Street and Depot Road.

The shelter will be staffed 24/7.

Officials said the goal is to have every resident placed into permanent housing within three months.

Forty-five residents will be moving in slowly over the next few weeks, with the first group arriving Monday.

