OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 100-year-old man’s long life was violently ended on Sunday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The Oakland Police Department released new surveillance images Thursday seeking help from the public and justice for 100-year-old Tzu-Ta Ko.

Oakland police released this surveillance image showing a vehicle that fatally struck an elderly man. (Image courtesy OPD)

Ko often went on walks around his Oakland neighborhood for exercise, his family said. He was struck by a Mini Cooper at 7 a.m. Sunday on the corner of 19th Street and Harrison Street.

The Mini Cooper driver fled from the crash scene and evaded law enforcement.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Oakland police released this surveillance image showing a vehicle that fatally struck an elderly man. (Image courtesy OPD)

The Mini Cooper is tan or white in color, police said.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle, or has information about the crash, is asked to call OPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit at 510-777-8570.