(KRON) — Another Jollibee is coming to the East Bay. The popular Filipino fast-food chain is opening in Alameda.

Jollibee will open at Alameda Landing on 5th Street, a spokesperson for the shopping center confirmed to KRON4. At this time, there is no confirmed date for when the location will open.

Jollibee joins other chain restaurants at Alameda Landing: In-N-Out, Chipotle, Panda Express, and The Habit. The planned opening comes about one month after Jollibee opened a new location in Brentwood.

The Alameda location would be the Bay Area’s 12th Jollibee. Cities in the region with a Jollibee are Brentwood, Concord, Daly City, Fairfield, Hayward, Milpitas, San Jose, South San Francisco, Union City and Vallejo.

Jollibee, which was founded in 1978 in the Philippines, has more than 1,400 locations worldwide. Its first U.S. location opened in Daly City in 1998.

KRON4 reached out to Jollibee for more information and has not received a response.