New lawsuit filed in fight over San Francisco navigation center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new lawsuit has been filed against the San Francisco Embarcadero Navigation Center.

Safe Embarcadero for All says the city violated state and local laws and never obtained the necessary permits to build the 200-bed homeless shelter.

The group tried to stop construction, but a judge denied that request last month.

An attorney for the group filed a motion against the city.

If approved, San Francisco will be required to stop further construction.

A hearing is set for November 12.

Latest News Headlines: