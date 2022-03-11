BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — There still may be hope that UC Berkeley can admit an additional 2,600 undergraduates next fall.

Legislation introduced in the state capitol would retroactively prevent a court from capping campus enrollment, thus wiping out a court order that does just that.

“Can you imagine working hard through high school and your entire academic career with the dream of attending UC Berkeley one of the best public universities in the country and then being denied admission because of a fairly draconian court case?” said California Assemblyman Phil Ting. “The legislature felt like we needed to take action.”

The bill’s author, Ting, says the bill would also require universities to add staff and faculty alongside students when projecting future enrollment in a long range development plan.

It would also allow an institution 18 months to correct plan if judge rules the plan is not complete.

“One of Berkeley’s major issues was they didn’t properly project the growth in enrolment over time,” Ting said. “In fact, they projected no enrollment, so that was a major challenge they faced when they did the long-range plan.”

In a statement, UC Berkeley says “we appreciate the efforts of state leaders to seek a legislative solution.”

But not everyone is happy.

“The legislature should be more focused on being a place where students can thrive instead of having to struggle the way that they are,” said Phil Bokovoy of Save Berkeley’s Neighborhoods.

Bokovoy brought forward the initial lawsuit that led to the court ordered enrollment cap.

He says the university has been a bad neighbor and done little to provide enough housing, and this bill won’t help

“I don’t think this bills helps students one bit in their struggle to study and have secure housing and secure food,” Bokovoy said.

The senate and assembly budget committees will take up the bills on Monday, then it will go to both houses for a vote and if passed to the governor.

If he signs, it it’s possible UC Berkeley’s enrollment cap could be lifted before the end of next week.