New legislation proposes short-term rental penalties after deadly mass shooting at Orinda Airbnb

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) – An East Bay senator wants to stiffen the penalties for short term rental violations following a deadly mass shooting at an Airbnb.

State Senator Steve Glazer and other lawmakers say this is in response to the killing of 5 people at an illegal party in Orinda.

The senator says he wants to give cities, like Orinda, more power to stop illegal parties from happening at short-term rentals.

This new legislation proposes increasing the fines for violators from $1,000 to $5,000.

Senator Glazer proposes new legislation to keep short-term rentals from becoming so-called party houses.

“The purpose of what I’m trying to do is to go after the bad apples,” Glazer said.

The new bill would allow cities like Orinda to fine short-term rental violators up to $5,000.

Currently, fines only up to $1,000 can be imposed.

The new bill is in response to last year’s mass shooting at an Airbnb in Orinda.

Five people were killed at an illegal party on Halloween night, Glazer, the former mayor of Orinda, says it should have never happened.

“Given the tragedy that happened here in Orinda, everyone’s on high alert to make sure these things don’t happen again,” Glazer said.

Some Orinda residents tell us this new legislation is a good idea.

“I think that would definitely put the onus on the owner to do a better job of making sure they have a qualified tenant,” an Orinda resident said.

Others hope the bill will be limited to just the bad actors and won’t discourage people from continuing to use popular short term rentals like Airbnb.

“I think the bill is okay but we need to make sure it doesn’t go too far,” another resident said.

Most of the cities in California would fall under this new legislation if it is passed.

As for the investigation into the shooting last year’s shooting, it remains on-going and so far no one has been charged.

