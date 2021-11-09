Meta funds new Menlo Park Community Campus

Rendering of Menlo Park Community Campus courtesy of the City of Menlo Park.

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, a new community campus broke ground in Menlo Park.

On Saturday, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, held a ceremony where construction crews have spent the last several months demolishing buildings and a swimming pool to make way for the new Menlo Park Community Campus.

The new community campus looks to replace the Menlo Park Senior Center, the Onetta Harris Community Center and the Belle Haven Youth Center.

In 2019, Meta proposed to invest $45 million to build a new community campus near its Menlo Park headquarters.

The campus will feature a brand new library, community center, senior center, youth center, fitness center, swimming pool and plenty of outdoor space.

The new facility will also offer dedicated programming for residents as determined by the city.

Local officials, community members, and Meta representatives at the breaking ground ceremony for the new Menlo Park Community Campus on Nov. 6, 2021. Courtesy: Christophe Wu.

Construction is now underway to build the foundation for the new two-story 37,000-square-foot building.

The new Menlo Park Community Campus is slated to be completed sometime in the first half of 2023.

“The Menlo Park Community Campus is a direct reflection of years of community conversations, and our effort to advance the community’s vision,” said Chloe Meyere, Meta spokesperson.

“By investing in the Community Campus, we wanted to build a space that provides dedicated programming and services for Menlo Park residents for many years to come,” Meyere added.

“The campus represents a vital partnership between the City of Menlo Park, the local community, and Meta – we are pleased to help make this community-driven project a reality.