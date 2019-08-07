New Muni platform unveiled outside of Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new Muni platform in Mission Bay was unveiled in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Mayor London Breed, along with Assemblymember David Chiu, Golden State Warriors officials and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency celebrated the opening of the UCSF/Chase Center platform.

The platform is located on 3rd Street between South Street, now known as Warriors Way, and 16th Street.

The SFMTA made a larger platform that will service both inbound and outbound trains.

Ahead of the opening of the new Warriors’ Chase Center and as a growing area for jobs, housing, healthcare, and retail, this will help prepare for larger crowds.

“People need to get in and out of this community, whether they’re

going to the hospital at UCSF or going to class, or they’re coming home to

Mission Bay, or they’re coming to the Chase Center,” Breed said.

SFMTA officials say the platform will allow for 700 riders at one time with four, two-car trains during events.

The partnership between SFMTA and the Warriors will allow patrons to be able to get to and from events with minimal impact on those in the neighboring areas.

“Your ticket to any event at Chase Center is your ticket on Muni. Free transportation on Muni the day of the event,” a representative said on Tuesday.

The Chase Center is scheduled to open in September and the first scheduled event is set for September 6.

As parking at the arena and in Mission Bay is limited, this will be the fastest and most reliable way to get to events.