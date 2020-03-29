New Muni service changes begin Monday during shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Starting Monday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will have more changes during the shelter-in-place.

Muni Changes starting Monday, March 30:

All Muni Metro and light rail routes to be replaced by buses

Bus substitutions are available for J, KT, L, M and N lines

Muni Metro subway stations to be closed – Downtown stations will remain open to BART riders

Metro bus predictions: Sign up for NextBus

Muni Metro bus substitutions and other service changes are coming next week

In a statement, SFMTA said: “these service adjustments will help us to focus resources on routes outside of the downtown area that are connecting people to essential jobs and services.”

Changes are not expected to impact the riders and operators to keep a social distance, officials say.

Map showing downtown Muni Metro bus stop locations which will replace the subway beginning March 30

For more information, visit the SFMTA website.

