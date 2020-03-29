New Muni service changes begin Monday during shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Starting Monday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will have more changes during the shelter-in-place.
Muni Changes starting Monday, March 30:
- All Muni Metro and light rail routes to be replaced by buses
- Bus substitutions are available for J, KT, L, M and N lines
- Muni Metro subway stations to be closed – Downtown stations will remain open to BART riders
- Metro bus predictions: Sign up for NextBus
In a statement, SFMTA said: “these service adjustments will help us to focus resources on routes outside of the downtown area that are connecting people to essential jobs and services.”
Changes are not expected to impact the riders and operators to keep a social distance, officials say.
For more information, visit the SFMTA website.
