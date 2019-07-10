New mural unveiled in attempt to boost low-come area in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) – A mural was unveiled in San Leandro on the side of a business that’s being recognized by authorities for trying to boost a low-income area.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday afternoon at Angry Fish Sushi on East 14th Street.

The Sheriff’s department is working to ‘reduce crime by reinvesting in all of the different things that allow a community to thrive,’ including this mural.

The mural was painted to help guide young artists in the community and create a compelling and culturally authentic identity for the area.