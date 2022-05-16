SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new music festival is coming to San Francisco this fall. “Portola” will be held at Pier 80 on September 24 and 25.

The festival is presented by Goldenvoice, which also puts on Coachella. Flume headlines Portola’s Saturday lineup, while The Chemical Brothers headline Sunday. Kaytranada, James Blake and M.I.A. will also perform. See the full lineup HERE.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. A single-day pass costs $199.95 and a two-day pass costs $299.95.

The venue doors will open at noon on both days. Attendees must be at least 21 years old to enter.

Portola joins Outside Lands and Stern Grove as festivals in San Francisco coming up later in 2022. Outside Lands’ 2022 lineup includes Green Day, Post Malone and Jack Harlow, while Too $hort and Toro Y Moi are among the Stern Grove performers.