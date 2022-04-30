OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland has released a draft set of plans designed to encourage affordable housing, support arts and culture, promote public transit and encourage economic opportunity.

The blueprint is for the Downtown Oakland Specific Plan Zoning Amendments, which would also promote green spaces and protect historic areas.

“These zoning amendments will not only encourage affordable housing development and promote the economic vitality of downtown Oakland, but they will also support the ever-changing needs and creativity of Oakland’s residents and visitors,” said William Gilchrist, director of the city’s Planning and Building Department.

“We invite the community to review the proposed amendments and to provide their input to shape the future of downtown Oakland.”

The draft’s key elements include new zoning overlays and area-specific regulations to address sea level rise; minimum building heights and an office priority regulation to protect the downtown area’s most transit-oriented remaining development sites for construction of tall, dense high-rise office and residential towers; and new regulations that would allow mixed-use, dense housing development in the Victory Court area on the east side of Jack London Square in walking distance to the waterfront and the Lake Merritt BART Station.

