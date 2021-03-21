New off-leash dog park opens in East San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A new off-leash dog park has opened at San Jose’s Welch Park.

On Friday, city leaders and community members gathered virtually to celebrate the opening of the city’s 10th dog park, located near Tully Road.

The fenced-in park includes a double-gated entry, separate large and small dog areas, a pet drinking fountain, benches and wood fiber surfacing — providing a soft place for dogs to play.

“This is a very special place that will help improve the lives our committee members and of our pets,” said Leticia Ochoa, President of Welch Park Neighborhood Association

Residents in the area expressed that they wanted facilities for pets in the neighborhood during a Community Visioning meeting held by City Councilmember Sylvia Arenas in September 2018.

Since then, the City Council, the Parks and Recreation and Neighborhood Services departments and neighborhood groups worked together to make that vision a reality.

The dog park is open to the public, but to ensure the safety of pets, owners and residents there are a couple of park rules: dogs must be accompanied at all times, no more than two dogs are allowed per person at one time, owners are responsible for picking up after their dog and dogs must have proof of license and proper vaccinations.

Dogs in heat are not allowed in the park and any dogs that show aggressive behavior will be asked to leave.

Welch Dog Park is located at Clarice Drive and Huran Drive and is open every day from sunrise to an hour after sunset.

The dog park is adjacent to Welch Park which has barbecue pits, a softball field, playgrounds and public restrooms.

To find more dog-friendly parks and trails visit: CLICK HERE.