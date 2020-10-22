New park opens along Bay Bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A Bay Area park that has been decades in the making opened today.

It’s located along the Bay Bridge and was unveiled during a virtual dedication Wednesday morning.

The park is now available to visitors. The eastern touchdown of the Bay Bridge just became more inviting and accessible to visitors.

“It is truly a gem,” Ellen Corbett said.

On Wednesday morning, Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf and regional partners, including Caltrans, unveiled the new Judge John Sutter Regional Shoreline.

The newest addition to the East Bay Regional Park District.

“This is unique,” Mayor Libby Schaaf said.

The park features a 600-foot long public observation pier built on top of six remaining piles from the old Bay Bridge.

“Benches, tables, and bases for the new light poles are all purposefully recrafted from the steel of the original Bay Bridge,” Tony Tavares said.

The park connects to the Bay Trail along the Bay Bridge which now extends to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

“What an incredible accomplishment for bicycle commuters and recreations,” Robert Doyle said.

Plans are also in place to expand the park with land, the US Army has offered to the park district.

The park is named after retired park district board member John Sutter. He shared his vision for this park as far back as the 1960’s and enjoyed the ceremony virtually Wednesday.

“We owe him a huge debt of gratitude,” Dee Rosario said.

“He has dedicated his life to public service and environmental protection,” Corbett said.

“I don’t know if Oakland will ever be blessed with a more dedicated public servant,” Mayor Schaaf said.

Moving forward, this park will be open and accessible to the public every day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

