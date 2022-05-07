OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland City Administrator Joe DeVries released new plans on preventing future violence in the Lake Merritt cul-de-sac area.

On Sunday May 1, police responded to a fatal stabbing that left a man dead. This was the area’s fourth homicide within the last six months. The death caused city officials to take action on the city’s safety measures.

Officials say the Lakeshore cul-de-sac is an area familiar with crime. In response, District 2 Oakland Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas urged city officials to enforce new parking laws for the cul-de-sac.

Friday night around 11:20 p.m., she tweeted a series of parking measures that would ensure safe access to residents. Administrator Joe DeVries signed the document on behalf of the Lake Merritt Working Group.

The new plan focuses on reducing parking in the area. Officials say this will lower large groups that gather late at night and prevent future waves of criminal activity.

Residents have asked the city to:

Suspend the overnight parking restriction Reduce the number of parking in the cul-de-sac Provide brighter lighting in the area

According to officials, Oakland Police Department will deploy additional resources to the cul-de-sac. The city will implement their plan on a six-month pilot basis. Oakland police will enforce a strict ‘no parking’ time between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

“This will allow time for the city and nearby residents to monitor the effectiveness of these changes in reducing violence in the Lakeshore Ave cul-de-sac and determine whether additional measure or design changes may be needed,” city officials said in the statement.

Officials encourage residents to participate in the City Challenge Oakland, a public forum that encourages residents to discuss solutions on city issues.