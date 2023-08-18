(KRON) — There are new efforts being made by Santa Clara County to get guns off the streets.

On Monday, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office will be launching the Firearms Relinquishment Program in an effort to get guns away from the hands of the wrong people. A $50 Visa gift card will be given for each firearm turned in.

A maximum of up to five gift cards can be redeemed per person. The gift cards will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program will be available at the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office headquarters located at 55 West Younger Avenue in San Jose.