(BCN) — Those with overdue payments from toll violations on Bay Area bridges can now take advantage of new programs designed to make paying off late fees easier, said the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. Bay Area FasTrak now offers payment plan programs open to any low-income residents who have received toll violations on bridges or express lanes.

Those who qualify for the program can have their violation penalties waived and pay off any remaining balance of at least $100 with a payment plan, according to a MTC press release. Additionally, the Bay Area Toll Authority now offers one-time full or partial penalty waivers through September 2024, which are open to anyone regardless of income level.

These programs are not limited to Bay Area residents, but anyone with penalties or fees related to toll violations. Those interested in the programs can mail a paper application to the MTC at P.O. Box 316, Concord, 94522, send a fax to (844) 554-6084 or apply at their website.

