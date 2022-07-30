A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas maps out segregation by race, wealth and neighborhood.

(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth.

The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 census tracts are identified in the report as areas of “concentrated racialized disadvantage” for low-income Black residents.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Five such neighborhoods are in Oakland, three are in San Francisco and there is one in Vallejo, Pittsburg and Antioch, according to the report, which posted Wednesday on the Bay Area Equity Atlas website. One of the Oakland neighborhoods is just a few blocks from the RingCentral Coliseum and is home to more than 1,000 low-income Black households, fewer than 100 low-income white households and no high-income white households.

“Measuring current levels of racial-economic segregation underscores that deep and persistent pockets of both white wealth and Black, Latinx, and AAPI poverty persist in the Bay Area, despite the region’s diversity and progressivism,” the report says.

A full version of the report can be found at https://bayareaequityatlas.org/mapping-segregation. The Bay Area Equity Atlas is a partnership between PolicyLink, the USC Equity Research Institute and the San Francisco Foundation.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.