New restrictions for international travelers go into effect

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – People flying to the United States must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

That’s been the rule for months.

However, starting Monday the deadline is tighter.

The COVID test must be done within one day of boarding their flight.

Previously, travelers had three days to obtain a negative COVID test.

The new travel restriction applies to all international travelers who are two years or older.

This is regardless of their nationality or vaccination status.

If you recently got COVID-19 and recovered, you must prove that with a letter from a doctor stating that you are cleared to travel.

President Joe Biden is also extending the mask mandate rule.

It was supposed to expire in January, but people are still going to be required to wear face coverings when they’re on a plane, train, or bus through March 18th.

These restrictions come ahead of the winter season when the virus can spread more easily when indoors.

Biden announced the news 24 hours after the first omicron case was detected in the United States.

Since then, dozens of other cases have popped up across the country.

The U.S. travel association is hopeful the one-day testing window is temporary until more is learned about the omicron variant.