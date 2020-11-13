New restrictions in Contra Costa County, Red Tier risk-level

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County has been moved back to a more restrictive tier in California’s reopening plan, with additional limitations starting Friday, Nov. 13.
Now in the Red/Substantial risk Tier, the following restrictions are in place in the county:
- Maximum occupancy at retail stores reduced to 50%
- Indoor shopping malls and food court occupancy reduced to 25%
- Office workspaces must work remotely except for minimal staff
- Gyms and fitness centers reduced to 10% occupancy
- Indoor pools and bowling alleys must close
- Indoor entertainment centers must close
Starting November 17 at 8 a.m., Contra Costa County will also completely close:
- Indoor dining
- Indoor fitness centers
- Concession stands at movie theaters
Here are Contra Costa County’s specific numbers based on data from 10/28-11/3:
- 7.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents
- 2.6% test positivity rate
- 4.4% equity metric, the test positivity rate in the county’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods
How does this compare to California’s standard to be placed in the Red Tier?
On November 6, the county had already placed the following limits:
- Outdoor bars prohibited (except where allowed under restaurant guidance with drinks as part of a meal)
- Indoor dining allowed at a maximum of 25% occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer (down from 50% occupancy and 200 people)
- Indoor movie theaters can operate at a maximum 25% of occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer (down from 50% occupancy or 200 people)
- Religious services indoors allowed at a maximum 25% occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer (down from 50% occupancy or 200 people)
- Cardrooms and satellite wagering sites can’t operate indoors (they previously could operate indoors at 25% capacity)