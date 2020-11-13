New restrictions in Contra Costa County, Red Tier risk-level

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County has been moved back to a more restrictive tier in California’s reopening plan, with additional limitations starting Friday, Nov. 13.

Now in the Red/Substantial risk Tier, the following restrictions are in place in the county:

Maximum occupancy at retail stores reduced to 50%

Indoor shopping malls and food court occupancy reduced to 25%

Office workspaces must work remotely except for minimal staff

Gyms and fitness centers reduced to 10% occupancy

Indoor pools and bowling alleys must close

Indoor entertainment centers must close

Starting November 17 at 8 a.m., Contra Costa County will also completely close:

Indoor dining

Indoor fitness centers

Concession stands at movie theaters

Here are Contra Costa County’s specific numbers based on data from 10/28-11/3:

7.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents

2.6% test positivity rate

4.4% equity metric, the test positivity rate in the county’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods

How does this compare to California’s standard to be placed in the Red Tier?

On November 6, the county had already placed the following limits: