New school year begins online for Oakland students

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The fall semester for Oakland schools begins online Monday, with thousands of students reporting to class virtually.

The Oakland Unified School District spent the week distributing computers and WiFi hot spots to students.

There are frustrations with the distance learning plan, as some parents reported last week that their students did not get laptops.

Attendance is mandatory for students in all of their classes.

The district and the teachers union still have not reached an agreement about how much remote learning will be conducted live vs. pre-recorded.

Latest Stories: