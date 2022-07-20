SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins asked the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta to take over the case of Mayor London Breed’s brother, who is seeking to have his involuntary manslaughter, armed robbery, and carjacking sentence reduced.

The news was confirmed to KRON4 on Wednesday by an official in the district attorney’s office.

Breed appointed Jenkins to her new position earlier this month after voters decided to recall elected District Attorney Chesa Boudin; Jenkins had been the public face of the recall effort.

Napoleon Brown, Breed’s brother, is currently seeking to have his 44-year prison sentence reduced. Brown was convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from Johnny Rockets on Fisherman’s Wharf before pushing his girlfriend and getaway car driver, Lenties White, out of the car on the Golden Gate Bridge, where she was subsequently killed by a drunken driver.

Breed gave an alibi for her brother at the time of the 2000 spree. After she was elected mayor in 2018, she wrote then-Gov. Jerry Brown asking for a reprieve.

Jenkins had fired the prosecutor on Brown’s case, post-conviction chief Arcelia Hurtado, as part of a round of firings Friday. Hurtado insinuated in a public statement via Twitter that these were related, and that Jenkins didn’t answer questions about if the Brown case was related to her firing. Hurtado did not immediately respond to a request for comment via Twitter.

Bonta’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning. Neither did Brown’s attorney, Marc Zilversmit.