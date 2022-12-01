CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you.

Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake Shack Facebook post says it’s “coming soon.”

Walnut Creek will be the seventh Bay Area city to have a Shake Shack. The others are located in Larkspur (Marin County), San Francisco, Oakland, San Mateo, Palo Alto and Santa Clara.

The new location set to open in Walnut Creek is where a Destination Maternity was a few years ago before closing permanently.

A video outside of the location in downtown Walnut Creek can be viewed below.

Shake Shack is based out of New York City. The chain started as a hot dog cart in 2001. In 2004, a permanent Shake Shack kiosk opened at Madison Square Park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.