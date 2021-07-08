New shuttle will provide rides from Santa Rosa to Russian River beaches

Gerry Huddleston of Santa Rosa, Calf. cools off in the very shallow water of the Russian River, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial Beach in Healdsburg, Calif. An unusually early and long-lasting heat wave brought more triple-digit temperatures Wednesday to a large swath of the U.S. West, raising concerns that such extreme weather could become the new normal amid a decades-long drought. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) – Visitors of two Russian River beaches will have more options to get there beginning Saturday, when a shuttle bus begins providing weekend service from Santa Rosa.

The Sonoma County Regional Parks River Shuttle will take passengers from Top Schopflin Fields to Steelhead Beach Regional Park and to Sunset Beach River Park in Forestville.

The service will run weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with departures every 30 minutes in new 39-seat ADA-accessible, low-emission buses operated by C3 Transportation.

County officials said the service is part of an effort to reduce traffic impacts and improve access to the beaches, which often fill up by mid-morning.

Tickets are $5 round trip and county officials recommend buying them in advance at https://russianrivershuttle.mytrakk.com/.

Officials hope the service cuts down on the practice of many visitors who one car at each park, in preparation for floating down river from Steelhead Beach to Sunset Beach.

A free inflation station for raft sand inner tubes is available at Steelhead Beach, so visitors can carry uninflated items on the bus.

“This gives us an alternative to turning visitors away when parking lots fill,” said Bert Whitaker, Sonoma County Regional Parks director.

For more information on the Regional Parks River Shuttle and route maps, visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/visit/russian-river-shuttle/.