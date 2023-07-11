ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Scammers are known to use skimmers at ATMs and gas stations, but the Alameda Police Department is warning that thieves are also setting these data-stealing devices at retail stores now.

“We have seen skimmers throughout town in various ways,” said crime prevention tech Michaelia Parker.

Alameda PD is advising to not only check for skimmers at the pump or bank terminal, but also the next time you step in line to buy groceries or anything else at a retail store.

“I always recommend if you go in to use any type of credit card or even your phone to tap, to always check any type of terminal to make sure that there’s no devices that were left on there or it hasn’t been tampered with,” Parker said.

Parker said thieves work alone or in pairs to snap a skimmer onto card readers, usually while employees are distracted. Then, it’s just a matter of time before someone, or several people are victimized.

“Once the cards are cloned, they will take these replica cards and they are typically going to your bank accounts, and they are draining the money out of your accounts right away or using that replicated card,” Parker said.

This is not a trending crime, but it has been reported within city limits and around the Bay Area. Parker says EBT card holders are among those most vulnerable to theft.

“Because their cards lack security measures that we find in common ATM cards. So, they are the ones that we really want to educate,” Parker said.

KRON On is streaming live news now

It’s recommended that you use credit cards rather than debit at terminals, if possible. They provide tougher security protections.