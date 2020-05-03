New Slow Streets program launches in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – In Redwood City, officials are making more room for cyclist and pedestrians. They have streets blocked off as part of their Slow Streets program.

Oakland was the first Bay Area city to institute Slow Streets to increase safe outdoor recreation opportunities during the coronavirus shutdown. Other cities have also implanted it.

If you are in Redwood City, here are streets that are participating in the program:

Flynn Avenue, from Middlefield Road to Spring Street, .4 mi

Stambaugh Street, from Charter Street to Maple Street, .6 mi

Allerton Street, from Winslow Street to Whipple Avenue, .3 mi

Vera Avenue from El Camino Real to Alameda de las Pulgas, 1.1 mi

Ebener Street from Geneva Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue, .4 mi

Page Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue, .8 mi

Cypress Street/East Oakwood Boulevard from Woodside Road to Oakwood Avenue, .6 mi

C Street from Stafford Street to Industrial Avenue, .3 mi

Katherine Avenue from Elwood Street to Nevada Avenue, .6 mi

San Mateo county Residents say they are happy about the extra space to get out and exercise.

“Everyone is looking out and enjoying the weather and exercise, so I think it will be great because the bicyclist can avoid the pedestrians and the dog walkers and there will be more room for people,” Yasmin Siddiqui, San Mateo county resident, said.

“This is awesome especially with what it going on right now we need to be exercising getting out, being outside more, keeping 6 feet distance and I think that’s dope less cars out too, I think that’s a great idea,” Jaylonnie Rivers and True Crutchfield, San Mateo county resident, said.

Some Redwood City residents say there are some challenge in terms of people actually following the sign.

“I stay here for a little while and I can see all the cars coming though and nobody see the signs so that is no good,” Joel Cortez, Redwood City resident, said.

