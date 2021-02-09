New Sonoma County vaccination site opens with confusion

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The opening of a new vaccination site in Sonoma County came with some confusion on Tuesday morning, but it’s all been cleared up.

Some people drove to the Fitness Center at the Petaluma campus of Santa Rosa Junior College thinking it was first come, first serve — only to discover it’s by appointment only and already booked up.

“I went on the website, Sonoma County vaccinations, it mentioned here fitness center, Petaluma campus, SRJC. But there is little activity here. No signs, no people. Not sure what to do next,” said Des Johnson, a country resident.

Sonoma County officials clarified with KRON4 that it’s actually a soft opening starting at 10 a.m. and the appointment website isn’t up yet.

Health officials said they had reached out to low-income and disadvantaged seniors so they may get the first doses of the vaccine at the new site.

Within the week, Sonoma County will make the appointment website public and allow people who are 70 years of age and older to book a slot for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The site is located at 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Workers will administer 300 doses per day.

Two additional vaccination sites are coming soon in the county:

Huerta Gym in Windsor opens Wednesday, and Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Hall opens next Tuesday.