New Southwest Airlines service makes it easier to get from Bay Area to Vancouver

OAKLAND (BCN) — Oakland International Airport officials announced Thursday that Southwest Airlines will be starting new nonstop service to Bellingham, Washington, a popular way for travelers to get to Vancouver, Canada.
The service to Bellingham International Airport begins Nov. 16 and flights will go twice daily, according to the airport.
It will be the sixth connection between Oakland and the Pacific Northwest via Southwest Airlines, which is starting service to Eugene, Oregon, on Aug. 29 and already flies to Seattle; Portland; Spokane, Washington; and Boise, Idaho.
Information about fares and scheduled flights can be found at www.southwest.com.
Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.