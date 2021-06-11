New Southwest Airlines service makes it easier to get from Bay Area to Vancouver

OAKLAND, CA – OCTOBER 16: Southwest Airlines planes taxi at the Oakland International Airport October 16, 2008 in Oakland, California. Southwest Airlines reported a loss today, the first time in 17 years, as the company was forced to write down third quarter fuel hedging costs. The airline reported a loss of $120 million for the quarter despite an 11.7 percent increase in revenues. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (BCN) — Oakland International Airport officials announced Thursday that Southwest Airlines will be starting new nonstop service to Bellingham, Washington, a popular way for travelers to get to Vancouver, Canada.

The service to Bellingham International Airport begins Nov. 16 and flights will go twice daily, according to the airport.

It will be the sixth connection between Oakland and the Pacific Northwest via Southwest Airlines, which is starting service to Eugene, Oregon, on Aug. 29 and already flies to Seattle; Portland; Spokane, Washington; and Boise, Idaho.

Information about fares and scheduled flights can be found at www.southwest.com.