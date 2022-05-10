SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Matt Haney, the new assemblyman representing San Francisco’s eastside, has to commute to the state capital, Sacramento. Only one problem:

“I don’t own a car,” Haney told KRON4, declaring himself among the roughly one-third of San Franciscans who don’t have their own vehicle, according to a 2016 study from Governing.com.

But Haney, who lives in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood and represented District 6 from 2019 to 2022 on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, has a solution — the Capitol Corridor train, an Amtrak passenger train that runs between San Jose and Auburn, with stops in Sacramento and Emeryville, on the San Francisco Bay.

Haney said he plans to stay in Sacramento “for the most part Monday-Thursday when we are in session.”

“There may be times when I need to come back quickly during the week and I may get a ride,” Haney told KRON4. “But I’m planning to rely mostly on the train.”

Haney said he will be staying at a hotel in Sacramento. After getting to Richmond, he’ll get on BART, he said.

“It’s about 2 and a half hours door to door,” he said. “Once you get on the train, it’s a smooth, easy, comfortable scenic ride. I can do work on the train and Wi-Fi works well. The biggest challenge is getting to the train station. We definitely need to plan for building a train that can go directly between SF and Sacramento, and fast. A second Bay tube that allows for that direct connection is something I’m committed to fighting for.”

FILE – In this file photo taken Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks line up outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill, File)

For those riding all the way to Emeryville, there’s a bus that will take commuters to the Transbay Terminal in San Francisco’s south of Market neighborhood.

The Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority is responsible for administering the Capitol Corridor line, and the authority contracts with Bay Area Rapid Transit for staff and management.

BART board member Janice Li told KRON4 that “I’m thrilled that Sacramento’s newest state legislator, Matt Haney, really walks the walk when it comes to transportation, and in this case, he really ‘rides the train.’ We know a lot of state legislators in the Bay Area rely on Capitol Corridor for their many regular trips to and from Sacramento, and this is one of the most comfy, environmentally-friendly, and safe ways to get there. Plus, you can trust your state legislator is able to really do work, enjoy Capitol Corridor’s wifi service and cafe car while they’re commuting.”

Li also evoked President Joe Biden, who famously rode Amtrak between Washington, D.C. and Delaware while he was in the U.S. Senate and taking care of his then-young children following the death of his first wife.

Haney was sworn in May 3 after defeating former San Francisco Supervisor David Campos in an election last month for the Assembly seat that became vacant after Mayor London Breed tapped then-Assemblyman David Chiu to become city attorney. Haney was replaced on the city’s board of supervisors yesterday by former San Francisco Police Department communications director Matt Dorsey.

Haney will be on the ballot again this June and November to run for a full two-year term.