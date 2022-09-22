SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new permanent supportive housing for young adults is open in San Francisco’s Mission District. It’s located at the Eula Hotel, where a community organization will also provide on-site social services to help tenants get back on their feet.

The doors at the Eula Hotel on 16th Street are officially open and are now home to 25 young adults aged 18-24 transitioning out of homelessness.

“The building will have on-site staff, professional property management from Dolores Street Community Services and on-site social services provided by Larkin Street Youth Services,” said a Casa Esperanza representative.

Casa Esperanza is the program behind this new permanent supportive housing, and it’s part of a multi-year plan to prevent youth homelessness, especially in hard-hit communities.

“Black and brown communities are disproportionately represented among people experiencing homelessness as a result of social, political and economic inequities that create pathways to homelessness,” said a Casa Esperanza representative.

In the last year, San Francisco acquired other buildings, like the Mission Inn, for youth housing. Mayor London Breed says this work has created 400 new housing and shelter placements over the last two years.

“We have seen, in this city, a reduction in youth homelessness by 16%,” Breed said.

Mayor Breed aims to reduce youth homelessness in the city by 50 percent. The city, with the help of private partnerships, is also expanding rental and employment assistance for young adults.