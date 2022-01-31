New transitional housing in Hayward opens to help human trafficked youth

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A new transitional housing facility in Hayward to honor the career-long efforts of Alameda County District Attorney, Nancy E. O’Malley to combat human trafficking has officially opened.

“Nancy’s House” will provide low-barrier emergency and transitional housing for youth ages 18 to 20 who have been victims of sex trafficking.

On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new facility in Hayward, which will provide wrap-around care for each person that comes through the home, including food, shelter, and case management to help them identify a plan for a safe place to live long-term.

“I am so honored to have a part in this much-needed facility that will serve as transitional youth housing,” said DA O’Malley.

“Young survivors of sex trafficking need a place to heal and to know that services and care are available for them. This housing will serve just that: a place where they can feel safe, loved; a place where they can find strength and support to move on with their lives in freedom and not in exploitation.”

Courtesy: Ray Cásarez.

DA O’Malley has been serving as the chief law enforcement officer in Alameda County since being appointed by the Board of Supervisors in 2009 — subsequently, she was elected to the position in 2010, 2014, and 2018.

Throughout her career, DA O’Malley has advocated for issues involving violence against women, violence against persons with disabilities, sexual assault, domestic violence, elder abuse, child abuse, stalking, and human exploitation and trafficking.

“It is fitting that the opening of this facility is during January, Human Trafficking Awareness Month. It’s a reminder that our fight against human trafficking is not over, and continues every single day,” said DA O’Malley.

The facility will be operated by Ruby’s Place, a regional leader in supportive services for victims of all forms of human trafficking.

Ruby’s Palace was founded in 1971 by volunteers in Hayward in an effort to support women and children fleeing violence in the home — eventually becoming the nation’s first publicly available domestic violence shelter.

“We are so proud of our newest youth residential supportive services home,” said Helen Ayala, Youth Programs Manager for Ruby’s Place.

“We are grateful that DA O’Malley believed and shared the vision of extending services to youth in our community. Your trust in our core values and experience will make Nancy’s House a valuable tool for repairing lives in Alameda County.”