New ‘Tunnel Tops’ park in San Francisco Presidio breaking ground

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday will be in San Francisco to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 14-acre park on the Presidio.
It’s called the Presidio Tunnel Tops and it will sit on top of the tunnels.
It will feature new amenities, play spaces, walking paths, and gardens.
The project costs $110 million, with a lot of the money coming from donors.
It will take two years to build.
An opening celebration is planned for 2021.
Nancy Pelosi will speak at 9:30 a.m.
