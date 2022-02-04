New vaccination mandate for San Jose venues, city workers in effect

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The city of San Jose is the first in California to implement this type of vaccination mandate.

The mandate says people need to be fully vaccinated, including the booster shot, to attend any indoor event with 50 or more people. It goes into effect Friday.

This applies to places that hosts large indoor events like concerts, shows and sporting events, so venues like the SAP Center, the convention center and San Jose’s historic theaters.

People who are not eligible to get the booster shot need to provide a recent negative COVID-19 test. It must be taken within a day of the event if it’s an antigen test, or two days ahead of the event if it’s a PCR test.

These rules apply to anyone who is entering the SAP Center regardless of age.

People who work for the city of San Jose are also required to have their booster shot.

City council members voted unanimously on the proposal last month. They say this mandate is going to avoid hospitals from being overwhelmed, and that the booster shot provides better protection against COVID-19 compared to only having the initial doses of the COVID vaccine.

According to the SAP Center’s website, there is free COVID-19 testing available for people attending an event.