New vaccine plan targets those 75 and older in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – With the rollout facing a lot of backlash for being too slow and too cumbersome, health departments around the state are starting to tweak their measures.

Although the Trump administration said Tuesday 65 and up, late this evening, the Contra Costa Public Health Department says it will start rolling out a plan for those 75 and up.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to surge, especially here in California, the push to do more has never been greater.

Now, Contra Costa County Public Health officials announced late Tuesday, they will open up eligibility to the most vulnerable those 75 and up as well as those with health risks that put them at greater odds of death or getting severely ill from SARS-CoV-2.

Health experts acknowledge that for each decade after 50, the highly contagious virus strikes even harder, putting a strain on the health care system and putting large numbers at greater risk to die.

“We know for each decade after 50, people get sicker and sicker so to get these a vaccine is the best way to deal with this pandemic,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said.

Here’s how this new rollout will work in Contra Costa County, the health department says they are working hard to open community vaccine clinics and a new call center in order to make more appointments.

Also, on their website, there is an online form to fill out to get into the cue to get one of the few vaccines now available.

They go on to spell out – how the person will be emailed back and then contacted by their healthcare providers in order to make an in-person reservation to get the first, then second shot.

The county also adding, that in the coming weeks, essential workers such as educators, grocery store workers, and public transit workers will be next in line to get vaccinated.