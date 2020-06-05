New video of San Francisco police arresting man in January raises concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police taking a suspect into custody back in January in Hunters Point is now raising concerns after police body cam and eyewitnesses video circulated Friday.

The eyewitness video was posted to social media on Friday and has raised questions as to whether tactics used were similar to tactics Minneapolis police used that lead to the death of George Floyd.

“The images in the video are extremely concerning,” Chief Bill Scott said.

During Wednesday’s online police commission meeting, Chief Bill Scott told commissioners the department’s internal affairs bureau is now investigating and the chief has asked San Francisco’s department of police accountability to conducts its own independent investigation.

“Our current department general order prohibits the use of a carotid hold or neck restraint hold,” Scott said.

The current policy also prohibits the use choking by means of pressure to the trachea or other means that prevent breathing. But the chief says more must be done.

“We intend to draft clarifying language that clarifies that pressure to the neck and throat applied during physical control or personal body weapon is also prohibited,” Scott said.

But commissioners seemed dissatisfied.

“My concern is that this incident happened in January and we only learned about it because it’s on social media six months later,” San Francisco Police Commissioner Cindy Elias said.

The chief says control an individual by putting a knee on a person’s back or upper shoulder blade are not considered a re portable use of force, but commissioner say whatever this investigation determines that must change as well.

“And we should be seeing more logs of any force whether minor or major that officers use,” Elias said.

In addition, the chief says he’s committed to updating the training procedures to make sure officers are being told the right thing.

